Manipur was on right trajectory of growth, good governance before unrest outbreak: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Dec 25 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the state was on the right trajectory of development and good governance before the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year that has brought a disturbing impact on normal life in the northeastern state.

Addressing the Good Governance Day function in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that Manipur was on the right trajectory of development and good governance before May 3, 2023, and the state had hosted G-20 events, Femina Miss India competition and the tri-nation football tournament.

Biren Singh stated that the law-and-order situation in the state was not so good in the state and that when his government came to power in 2017, his priority was to bring people-oriented governance.

The Chief Minister further cited several schemes and missions initiated under his government for the welfare of the people.

He said the "Meeyamgi Numit" (a flagship scheme) was launched with the basic aim of providing people-oriented governance.

Under the “Meeyamgi Numit”, various certificates, permits, verification of certificate, collection of land revenues, soil health cards, farmer cards, health checkup, detection of blood sugar, blood pressure, receiving complaints /queries for MGNREGS, account opening by Banks, distribution of fire-extinguishers to schools, medicals Kits to schools, aids and appliances to differently able students, services given by Legal Services authority, old age pension applications, revenue related cases applications, water connection applications, ration card applications were received on the spot.

The Chief Minister said that the Covid pandemic was very unfortunate, otherwise Manipur would have achieved much more.

He also spoke about the “Go to Hills” mission and said that the mission was launched during the crucial time when there was a gap between the hills and valley.

The admission ratios in government schools have increased 40-50 per cent, Biren Singh said, adding that people have started believing in the government education system.

The Chief Minister highlighted the College Fhagathansi Mission, Chief Ministergi Artistesinggi Tengbang (CMAT), and said all these schemes are people-oriented ones.

These are examples of good governance, he added.

Biren Singh said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary leader, and had established DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Ministry for the all-round development of the eight northeastern states.

