Manipur violence : Central Agri varsity in Imphal makes alternative steps for Mizoram students

Aizawl, Aug 3 (IANS) The Imphal-based Central Agriculture University (CAU) has made alternative arrangements for 40 Mizoram students, who are not willing to go to Manipur in view of the prevailing ethnic violence.

A senior official on Thursday said that CAU Vice Chancellor Anupam Mishra met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl and told the Governor that the problems faced by Mizoram students studying at CAU, Imphal, have been resolved.

"Those CAU students from Mizoram would be allowed to sit for the examinations at the College of Veterinary Science at Selesih (12 km north of Aizawl).

"Admission documents would also be submitted at the college and classes would also be held online for these students," the official said, quoting the CAU VC.

On Monday, the Mizoram Students' Union (MSU) urged the state Governor to resolve the issues and problems of state's students studying and seeking admission in Imphal-based CAU. Then the Governor immediately pursued the matter and discussed it with Mishra.

A statement, earlier issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, said that the MSU leaders told the governor that "Imphal (Manipur) may not be safe for these (Mizoram) students".

The MSU leaders requested the Governor to solve the difficulties faced by the students. Of the 40 Mizoram students, 12 are final year students while the other 28 are required to submit their admission documents (hard copies) to CAU in Imphal before August 2. At the same time, these 28 students would have to face the examination shortly.

Earlier, in view of the ethnic violence in Manipur, hundreds of students of several northeastern states studying in Regional Institute Medical Science (RIMS), CAU and other institutes left Manipur. However, many of the students subsequently returned to their respective institutes in Manipur.

