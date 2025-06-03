Manipur: Union Home Secy assures displaced people of govt’s resettlement plans

Imphal, June 3 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan assured the violence-hit displaced people in Manipur that their resettlement plans are being prepared in close coordination with district administrations.

The Home Secretary, who, along with Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, visited Manipur for two days, also informed that livelihood schemes of the inmates of the relief camps are being formulated to ensure economic dignity and sustainability for the displaced families.

Manipur’s Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said that the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday visited the relief camps in Kangpokpi district in hilly areas and Imphal East district in the valley region.

During his visit, he distributed recognition certificates and school bags to students who recently passed Class 10 and 12 and handed out Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT- health assurance scheme) and Ayushman Bharat Health Cards to newly enrolled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Govind Mohan also distributed stationery items to school-going children in the camp. The IDPs in the tribal community inhabited Kangpokpi district highlighted the need for better healthcare facilities and examination centres within the district, Manipur’s Commissioner (Home) said.

He said that the Union Home Secretary visited the Christian Medical Hospital girls' hostel relief camp at Dewlahland in Imphal East District, housing IDPs mainly from Moreh and Serou. Here too, the displaced persons emphasised their desire to return home and requested improvement in medical and educational facilities.

Govind Mohan reiterated that individual grievances should be channelled through the concerned Deputy Commissioners for redressal. He also distributed hygiene kits for IDPs staying in the relief camp.

“Govind Mohan's visit reaffirmed the Union government's commitment to ensure the welfare, security, and rehabilitation of all Internally Displaced Persons in Manipur, and to support the state government in restoring normalcy and developmental momentum,” said Manipur’s Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar.

Visiting Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a high-level meeting on Monday and discussed ongoing fencing work along the India-Myanmar border and the overall law and order situation in the state.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor and the Union Home Secretary held high-level review meeting with top civil, army, para-military and security officials and the discussion focussed on key issues concerning the state, including ongoing fencing work along the 398 km India-Myanmar border with Manipur and overall law and order situation in the state.

“The review meeting deliberated the progress of the border fencing along the International Border and the law and order situation in the state. Maintenance of public order and developmental efforts were the highlights of these meetings,” the official said.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan, accompanied by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, arrived in Manipur on Monday and visited two relief camps in Churachandpur district and supervised the well-being of the violence-hit displaced people.

