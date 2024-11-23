Manipur: Mobile internet suspension extended for 2 days in 7 districts

Imphal, Nov 23 (IANS) The Manipur government on Saturday extended for two more days the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Officials of the Home Department said that though no incident was reported from any of the seven districts, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar in his order said: "There is some apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation."

In seven districts, the suspension of mobile internet and data services would be effective till 5.15 p.m. November 25.

The seven districts, comprising both the valley and hills, are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these seven districts for two days.

Then periodically the suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended.

Meanwhile, with no major incident reported from any of the districts in Manipur, the Home Department earlier this week conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (fixed line) considering the hardships faced by students, employees, common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

