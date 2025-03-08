Manipur : Kuki-Zo tribal apex body calls indefinite shutdown against resumption of bus service

Imphal, March 8 (IANS) The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, called an indefinite shutdown across all Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited areas from Saturday midnight against the resumption of the bus services and Meitei community people’s march towards hill areas.

The KZC in a statement said that during the movement of buses from Imphal to tribal-dominated districts, violent confrontations have erupted in numerous locations between security forces escorting the vehicles and the protesters.

It said that this alarming situation has led to the death of Lalgun Singsit and a significant number of people injured among women participating in the “demonstrations”.

“At least one individual has been confirmed dead from gunfire by security forces while two others are hospitalized in critical condition, raising significant concerns about the use of force in this context. Moreover, over 50 women have suffered serious injuries, highlighting security forces' excesses in the community. The security personnel employed forceful measures, which has only intensified the protesters' resolve,” the KZC said.

Meanwhile, at least two state transport buses were attacked in tribal-inhabited Kangpokpi and another place in Manipur on Saturday post resumption of inter-district bus services from Imphal to hill districts after over 20 months, officials said in Imphal.

A police official in Imphal said that though the buses were escorted by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), activists of the tribal organisations attacked the buses including one Senapati district-bound vehicle in Kangpokpi.

As per the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Manipur government on Friday announced the resumption of passenger bus services from Saturday between Imphal and four other districts -- Senapati, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Churachandpur. On the other hand, a leading Meitei civil society organisation -- Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) -- on March 6 announced that it along with other like-minded organisations would organise a peace march from Imphal to Naga people dominated district Senapati district on March 8.

The peace march from Imphal to Senapati district was supposed to go through the mountainous Kangpokpi district, which is inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community people. The FOCS leaders also urged the Kuki organisations instead of opposing the peace march to join in the rally.

The KZC has expressed strong condemnation of the decision of the government to resume the bus service as the government was fully aware of the potential for violence if such a decision is put into action, said the statement, signed by KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary (administration) Rev. V.L. Nghakthang.

The statement said that the KZC firmly emphasizes that while the idea of peace is indeed welcomed by all, it cannot be achieved through the imposition of force at the expense of a particular community.

Therefore, it is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety, the statement said, adding that the KZC urged the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation also supported the indefinite shutdown, called by the KZC.

