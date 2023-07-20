Manipur horror: Guv meets DGP, seeks 'exemplary punishment' for perpetrators

Imphal, July 20 (IANS) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday sought exemplary for the perpetrators involved in the distressing incident in the state's Kangpokpi district where two women were paraded naked by a mob and allegedly gang-raped.

She said "harshest punishment should be given so that no one can do such audacity in the future".

A Raj Bhavan source said that the Governor met Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh and enquired about the incident of women paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district, video footage of which went viral on the internet.

While condemning the incident, the Governor directed the DGP to take up immediate steps to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and award exemplary punishment as per law.

She also asked the senior police officer to give special protection to the victims, if required.

"I am very hurt by this incident, my mind is distressed. I cannot believe that such an incident could be carried out in my state. We don't have such a culture, women have always been respected. I sympathise with the victims and their families," a Raj Bhavan statement quoting the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the DGP told the media that the two women victims paraded naked by a mob in Manipur on May 4 and allegedly gang raped at a paddy field are now safe.

