Manipur Guv urges citizens to act against deforestation, climate change

Imphal, July 7 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday stressed that the threats of deforestation, unsustainable resource use, and climate change are real and immediate, and urged citizens to act today, not tomorrow.

Planting a tree sapling on Monday at Kangla Fort Complex here as part of the Nationwide Campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’, the Governor emphasised that planting a tree is one of the most effective tools against the climate crisis. The Governor also attended the Grand Finale event of the 76th Van Mahotsav at the City Convention Centre.

Speaking at the event, Bhalla highlighted Manipur’s rich ecological heritage and the biodiversity of the hill regions and acknowledged the role of traditional forest conservation practices maintained by indigenous communities. This year’s Van Mahotsav also coincided with the launch of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’, a nationwide initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose visionary call aims to inspire every citizen to plant a tree in honour of their mother and as a heartfelt tribute to Mother Earth, the Governor added.

He lauded the commendable efforts of the Forest Department for successfully planting over 13 lakh tree saplings across 16 districts within a week. The Governor also appreciated the department’s innovation of using recycled plastic bottles for fencing the saplings and encouraged its wider adoption across the state as a sustainable and eco-friendly model.

Emphasising the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between local communities and nature, he highlighted traditional practices such as the Meiteis' Umang Lai Haraoba, the Tangkhul’s Luira Phanit, the Kukis’ Chavang Kut and the Kabui’s Kangchingba, all of which reflect a profound reverence for land, water and forests.

“These are not just cultural expressions,” Bhalla said. “They are messages of gratitude and coexistence that must be passed down to future generations.” Appealing to citizens across the state, the Governor urged every individual, children, parents and household to plant a tree and dedicate it to their mother. “Let that tree be a living symbol of your love, your gratitude and your shared responsibility to this Earth,” he said.

Quoting environmental martyr Amrita Devi Bishnoi, the Governor said: “If a tree is saved even at the cost of one’s head, it’s worth it.” The Governor reflected on the spirit behind Van Mahotsav, describing it as a celebration of life and a tribute to nature.” “Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a lived reality. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events are becoming the norm. In this context, the simple act of planting a tree is one of the most powerful tools we have to confront this crisis,” Bhalla said.

He released a book titled ‘Forest and Foods’, which explores the relationship between forest resources and traditional food systems. In a symbolic gesture promoting green consciousness, the Governor also handed over saplings to 16 students, both boys and girls, representing the 16 districts of the state.

During the event, the Governor felicitated prize winners of the painting competition, individuals who helped the administration voluntarily in fighting forest fires, distributed tree saplings to student representatives from various districts and also released a commemorative publication. The event concluded with a collective pledge to safeguard forests, protect rivers and hills, and promote a greener Manipur.

The Governor called upon every household to plant at least one tree and nurture it throughout the years as a symbol of gratitude, responsibility and hope. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Anurag Bajpai, officers, teachers, students and community leaders, among others, attended the event.

