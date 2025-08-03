Manipur govt expands police organisation to boost policing capability

Imphal, Aug 3 (IANS) To further strengthen policing capabilities, the Manipur government on Sunday announced to set up a new police station in the state capital Imphal and to create 12 posts of Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) across nine districts of the state.

A senior police officer said that the strategic move is intended to bolster policing capabilities, improve supervision of investigation, and enhance overall law and order management in both existing and newly created districts for administrative convenience.

With the impending relocation of the State Civil Secretariat and Police Headquarters to Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, there is a growing need to ensure adequate security coverage and effective law enforcement presence in the area, a statement from the police headquarters said.

It said that the proposed Secretariat Police Station would provide essential policing services to not only the new Secretariat complex and Police Headquarters but also to several other critical institutions in the vicinity such as the Manipur High Court, IIIT and the Forest office complex.

In view of the administrative complexity and increased security demands in the Mantripukhri area, the government has also approved the creation of a dedicated SDPO, New Capital Complex, under the jurisdiction of Imphal East District.

This officer (SDPO) would be responsible for supervising the proposed Secretariat Police Station and the existing Heingang Police Station, thereby ensuring coordinated command, effective case monitoring, and timely response to emerging law and order situations.

The statement said that to address the longstanding shortage of supervisory officers in several districts-particularly the newly created ones such as Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Pherzawl, and Noney the government has approved the creation of additional SDPO posts to improve the administrative and operational efficiency of district policing units.

The existing single SDPO structure in districts such as Chandel, Churachandpur, and Tamenglong has been found inadequate to meet the growing challenges of crime investigation, force deployment, and law and order supervision, it added.

The statement said that the Manipur government and the state Police Department remain committed to modernising and enhancing policing infrastructure in a sustainable and citizen-centric manner.

The creation of the Secretariat Police Station and additional SDPO posts marks a progressive step toward this objective, it stated.

