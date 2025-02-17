Manipur CS discusses with civil society organisations to understand locals' concerns

Imphal, Feb 17 (IANS) Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Monday held discussions with representatives of major civil society organisations (CSOs) of tribal-inhabited Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to understand locals' concerns, officials said.

An official said that the Chief Secretary accompanied by Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and Inspector General of Police NK Ujjwal visited Churachandpur to assess public life and review the district's civic administration.

Besides meeting with the CSOs, Chief Secretary Singh also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Dharun Kumar S, at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat, Tuibong.

The senior IAS officer also engaged with security officials to review the prevailing situation in the district to address issues affecting the people.

Singh also interacted with displaced civil officers and medical students.

This is the Chief Secretary's first meeting with the CSOs and officials outside the state capital and in the tribal-dominated districts after the promulgation of the President's Rule in the violence-torn state on February 13.

Meanwhile, a Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba along with his family called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues of the trouble-torn state.

The class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur commenced on Monday, with a total of 29,065 students appearing across 112 examination centres in the state.

An official of the Education Department said that this year's number of examinees has declined compared to the previous year when 31,352 students took the exam.

Among the 29,065 candidates, 20,893 students are from the science stream, 7,632 from the arts stream, and 540 from the commerce stream.

The examinations are being held in 112 centres, with 38 centres located across 10 districts in the hill areas and 74 centres spread across six districts in the valley.

Strict monitoring was held to ensure a smooth and fair examination process, the official said.

