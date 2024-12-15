Manipur CM condemns killing of two migrant workers, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Imphal, Dec 15 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday night strongly condemned the killing of two migrant workers from Bihar on Saturday in Kakching district and announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia for the kin of each victim.

Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, said in a post on the X: “I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families.”

He added that in this crucial juncture, “we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity.”

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible, the Chief Minister said.

He said: “If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.”

Unidentified armed assailants in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday evening shot dead the two migrant workers near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road when the victims along with a few others were moving by their bicycles.

Police are yet to confirm who attacked the migrant workers.

The victims were identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17).

The deceased are residents of Rajwahi village in Yadavpur police station area under Bihar's Gopalganj district.

They were engaged in some construction work and stayed in a rented accommodation in Kakching.

The security forces have continued their search operation to nab the assailants.

Earlier on many occasions, migrant workers especially from Bihar have been attacked in Manipur.

