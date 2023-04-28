Manipur CM cancels Churachandpur visit after violence, prohibitory orders clamped

Imphal, April 28 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh cancelled his Friday's visit to Churachandpur district, where prohibitory orders have been clamped and mobile internet services suspended following Thursday night's incidents in which "miscreants" set ablaze the venue, burnt chairs and damaged other materials.

Biren Singh was scheduled to address a public gathering at Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka Town in Churachandpuron Friday and inaugurate an open gym at PT Sports complex.

However, vandalisation occurred and clashes erupted between demonstrators and police at Sadbhavna Mandap on Thursday night, leading security forces to lob tear gas shells to disperse a large crowd of local tribals, who also pelted stones at security forces deployed to keep the peace in the bandh-hit town.

There was no major injury on either side.

Police claimed that Myanmarese, who illegally entered into the state, are also involved in the arson incident.

Biren Singh said in Imphal that police would take stern action against the trouble makers.

He said that his plans to visit Churachandpur have been deferred after local legislator L.M. Khaute, who had invited him, decided to postpone the function.

"Khaute from Churachandpur constituency has requested me not to come now and said the open gym will be repaired soon," he told the media.

The Chief Minister also questioned the term "indigenous" used by the local organisation, which called the 8-hour shutdown on Friday.

"What indigenous people. We are indigenous people. Nagas are indigenous people. Kukis are indigenous people. What indigenous tribals?, he asked.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has called for an eight-hour shutdown in Churachandpur district on Friday from 8 a.m. to protest the state government's eviction drive from the protected and reserve forests.

The ITLF in a statement said that they had submitted several memoranda to the state government expressing their grievances and apprehensions about the survey carried out by the government pertaining to reserve forests and protected forest, wetlands and wildlife, and the eviction of villagers.

In support of their demands, tribals organised protest rallies on March 10, against the state government in three districts that were also allegedly backed by Kuki militants.

A peaceful protest turned violent in three districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal in which five people were injured in these incidents.

The protests were organised against the state government's crackdown on poppy cultivation and encroachment of forest land. The state government earlier this month demolished three churches in Manipur, claiming that the churches were "illegal constructions".

After the March 10 incidents, the Manipur government unilaterally pulled out from the tripartite talks and suspension of operation (SoO) signed with three Kuki militant outfits -- the Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- even though the Union Home Ministry is yet to give its approval to the state government's decision.

It was also reported that the cadres of KNA, ZRA and KRA are instigating poppy cultivators in the state against the government, which has been taking action against illegal poppy cultivators, and destroying poppy fields in the forest land, especially in the reserve and protected forests.

However, an umbrella organisation of the Kuki outfits has dismissed the accusations.

The hilly and forested Churachandpur district in southern Manipur, which borders Myanmar and Mizoram, is home to various Kuki-Chin militant groups.

The Centre and the Manipur government signed the tripartite agreement and SoO with the three militant outfits on August 22, 2008.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.