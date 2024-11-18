Manipur: Army, other forces conduct flag march in Imphal as fresh tensions flare up in Jiribam

Imphal, Nov 17 (IANS) The combined security forces including the Army conducted a flag march in Imphal on Sunday night after widespread protests since Saturday following the recovery of six bodies including children in the violence-hit Jiribam district.

A police official said that led by top officials, Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Manipur Police including state Commandos conducted a flag march on Sunday night in the capital city Imphal and its outskirts.

Police said that the body of a woman was recovered on Sunday after it was found floating in the Barak River.

The body was retrieved from the Barak River by Assam Police in Cachar district, which borders Jiribam.

Fresh tensions flared up again in Jiribam on Sunday after a photo of the body was widely circulated.

On Sunday night, angry mobs burnt down the offices of several political parties in Jiribam. Details of the attacks are awaited.

A police official in Imphal said that 25 persons who were part of the mob indulging in ransacking and arson of the houses of ministers and MLAs had been arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur Districts and some arms and ammunition, mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

After the news spread about the recovery of six bodies in Jiribam on Saturday, around two dozen houses of ministers, MLAs and political leaders were attacked and vandalised by mobs in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Assam Rifles, the BSF, and state forces, including commandos, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, and rubber bullets on Saturday and Sunday to disperse the protesters, injuring more than 15 people.

Protesters also burnt tyres on the main roads in the capital city and piled up various materials and heavy iron rods to prevent vehicular movement.

The six bodies, which are not yet identified by the family members, are believed to be of the six women and children missing since November 11 in Jiribam district.

The bodies, found on Friday and Saturday near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

As the widespread attacks and protests started, authorities imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in Imphal East, West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal Valley "due to developing law and order situation".

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur -- for two days from Saturday evening.

