Maniesh Paul, son ditch screens for one hour of ‘pure sports’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul has a parenting tip that could come in handy for many parents and kids as well in the digital age. The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen padded up and posing with his son after a match.

The two can be seen fully geared up in the pictures. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “The best feeling!! No I pad No PlayStation No tv One hour of PURE SPORTS!! With my best partner! Nothing can beat that Just a tip, spend as much time with your children as possible Play sports Board games Teach them to win and embrace the losses and move on! Fall down 7,get up 8!!! Trust me nothing beats that!!! Thanks @fightorsports for the excellent kits (sic)”.

Manish Paul is a well-known sports and fitness enthusiast. He also enjoys attending live matches at stadiums.

Maniesh, the popular host of television, became well-known for hosting a number of reality shows, such as ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Dance India Dance Lil Masters’, ‘Indian Idol’, and ‘Nach Baliye’.

He also made his Bollywood debut with a comedy thriller ‘Mickey Virus’, where he played a computer hacker. His most recent major release was 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. He is currently preparing for his next film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', in which he stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Maniesh Paul keeps sharing special moments with his children and family on social media . Last year, Manish, who is well-known for his deft comedic timing and adaptable hosting skills, wished Happy birthday to his 'mini me'. Paul also shared a series of beautiful throwback pictures of himself with his son, who is celebrating his eighth birthday, on Instagram. Taking to his instagram handle, Maniesh wrote, "And in no time he is 8 today! Happy Birthday mini me... Be the wonderful heart you are always!! Jo karna hai dil se kar! Fly my baby! and conquer”. He also tagged his wife in the post and wrote,"Sanyukta Paul congrats to us! Love you", followed by a heart emoji.

