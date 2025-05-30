Mangaluru IPS officers transferred based on local sentiment & requests: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) The transfers of the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, following incidents of mob lynching, revenge killings, and stabbing incidents, took place on the requests and sentiments of the local people, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here in the wake of recent incidents in the coastal region, he said: "We transferred the officers because the local community had expressed the need for it. During my last visit, there was strong demand to replace certain officials. At that time, we felt it wasn’t appropriate to do it immediately. But now, as voices have been raised again, we have made the changes."

He added that the state government is treating the recent developments in Mangaluru district with utmost seriousness. "Regardless of what anyone says, we will not tolerate such incidents. Peace must prevail in the region. Mangaluru is a model district in terms of education and economic development. Anyone attempting to disturb peace will not be spared," he warned.

“There are responsible and conscious citizens in the coastal region, and maintaining peace is of utmost importance. Can the government remain silent when such things are happening?” he asked.

On the transfers, the minister said: "Due to the unavoidable circumstances, we have transferred the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Mangaluru SP, and Udupi SP. They have already been instructed to take strict measures. Such incidents will not be allowed to recur. I appeal to the community to cooperate."

Regarding the formation of a task force to curb communal violence, he said: "Some time was needed for its formation. I held discussions with the DG on Thursday on how to deploy the task force and what powers should be assigned to it. It will be deployed in Udupi, Mangaluru, and Shivamogga."

“We will curb inflammatory speeches. Action must be taken within the existing legal framework. Many such cases are either stayed or quashed in courts. We have to proceed while considering all these aspects. We will also regulate unnecessary posts on social media,” Parameshwara said.

On Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressing reluctance to be the in-charge minister for Mangaluru district, Parameshwara said: "He had said this from the beginning. He has not made any new statement after recent developments. He had said it would be better if someone closer to the region were given charge, as he stays far away. It’s left to the discretion of the Chief Minister."

"We will not neglect any part of the state - be it the coast, north Karnataka, or any other region. No district will be ignored. More attention needs to be given to the coastal region, and we will ensure that," he maintained.

The Home Minister also stated that the government is investigating the root causes behind the incidents and who is behind them. "Whether it is due to political reasons or any other motives, strict action will be taken against those involved."

Following a series of incidents involving mob lynching, revenge murders, and multiple stabbings in the Mangaluru region, the Karnataka government replaced top police officers there.

A new SP has also been appointed for the neighbouring Udupi district.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government has taken strict action by transferring senior police officers from the coastal districts in response to the growing unrest.

The move came after several minority community office bearers in Mangaluru district announced their mass resignation from the Congress, citing police inaction in recent violent incidents, including multiple stabbings and the murder of Abdul Raheem.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has been replaced by Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who was the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence.

Arun K. has been appointed as the new SP of Mangaluru district, replacing N. Yathish, who has not been assigned a new post. Hariram Shankar has been appointed as the SP of the Udupi district.

Leaders of the minority community had earlier declared their intent to submit mass resignations on May 29, following the final rites of Abdul Raheem, who was killed by a gang of 15 assailants on Tuesday.

Thousands of party workers gathered at Shaadi Mahal in Bolar locality on Thursday. Although the leaders were initially hesitant to resign after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally intervened, they were pressured by the crowd to announce their resignations publicly in front of the media.

The communally sensitive Mangaluru district and coastal Karnataka remain tense following the murder of a 34-year-old man in the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station.

Additional police forces have been deployed to monitor the situation, and authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the district until the evening of May 30.

A gang of assailants hacked to death Abdul Raheem, a resident of Koltamajal near Irakodi, close to Bantwal town, on Tuesday.

The incident comes less than a month after the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and it is suspected that Abdul Raheem was killed in retaliation for Shetty’s murder.

Leaders of the Muslim community have staged protests in Mangaluru, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. They alleged that the incident occurred due to provocative statements made by Hindu activists and leaders following Shetty’s murder.

Abdul Raheem operated a goods vehicle and served as the secretary of a local mosque. He is survived by two children.

According to police, he had no criminal record and was not affiliated with any organisation.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against 15 individuals and arrested four of them.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.