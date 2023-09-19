Mandatory to share apartment info with persons with disabilities

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Housing Department is going to make it mandatory for all apartments and residential societies to ensure that the public information being shared with the residents, is also easily accessible to person with disabilities.

The move follows guidelines issued by Centre’s department of empowerment of persons with disabilities in this regard.

To comply with the directions issued by the chief commissioner of persons with disabilities, the housing development authorities across the state will circulate a set of guidelines to all apartment owners’ associations and residential welfare societies to take necessary steps while putting up public information on the notice boards and make the content available to individuals who suffer from disabilities.

The information could also be shared in multimedia format with residents of the societies over smartphones or email.

Moreover, a public announcement system should be used to disseminate important information to all residents if required.

The measures will have to be implemented within a period of three months and notices would be issued to those office bearers who fail to act.

The letter sent by Central government states spoken content, voiceover, audio descriptions should be used within the offices and common areas where such information is displayed.

“The move is essential to include all segments of society into the mainstream. I feel through audio-visual display screen, public announcement system and social media platforms the objectives can be achieved easily without incurring a lot of cost,” said Uma Shankar Dubey, president of Jankalyan Samiti organisation.

