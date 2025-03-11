Manchester United confirm plans to build new 1-lakh capacity stadium

Manchester, March 11 (IANS) Manchester United have announced plans for a new 1,00,000-seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area which would make it the biggest in England.

United’s current stadium Old Trafford has been their home since 1910 and the iconic ground, with a capacity of 74,310, is the third-biggest in the UK behind Wembley Stadium and Twickenham.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he wants to build the "world's greatest football stadium", which the club hopes could be finished in five years.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Ratcliffe said in an official statement.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment, not just during the construction phase, but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete," he added.

United was working with the Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to develop plans for the regeneration of the Old Trafford area, with the development of a world-class stadium for Manchester United at the heart of the project.

"The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance," he added.

