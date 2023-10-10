Man, two sons electrocuted while cutting grass in Kerala's Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) A man and two of his sons died after coming in contact with a live electric wire at the Kerala's hilly Idukki district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to information, the three were cutting grass on their land when they came in contact with a broken electric line and all three of them got electrocuted.

The dead were identified as Kanakadharan and his two sons Vishnu and Vinodh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.