Man tries to set himself on fire outside Transport Bhawan

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A man tried to set himself on fire outside the Transport Bhawan near the Parliament building on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated.

A senior police official said that his condition is stated to be fine.

"The reason for him taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained and an enquiry has been initiated," the official added.

