Man shot at in Bihar after dinner party turns ugly

Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) A man in Bihar’s Saharsa district was shot at on Tuesday following a dispute during a dinner party.

The incident occurred at Korlaha village under the Shalakhua police station area in the district. The victim has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and has been admitted to a private nursing home where his condition is said to be critical.

The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Ram, who is a neighbour of the victim.

The police said that Sunil and Dharmendra had cooked mutton. While eating, they got involved in a verbal spat over some issue. The matter soon turned ugly and a large number of people from both sides assembled at the place.

During the chaos, Dharmendra shot Sunil on the stomach and fled from the spot.

The police are waiting for Sunil to recover to find out the exact reason behind the fight. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.