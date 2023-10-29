Man shoots dead woman in Delhi; arrested (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) A 24-year-old woman has been shot dead by a masked man in southeast Delhi, the police said on Saturday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

According to police, on Friday, at 9.10 p.m., they received a call at the police control room.

The caller reported that masked men had shot his sister dead. The caller was a resident of Jaitpur Extension Part 1. Subsequently, at 10.03 p.m., another call came in from Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, reporting that the victim, Pooja Yadav, had been declared dead upon arrival.

"In the meantime, police arrived at the scene and located the caller, who turned out to be the brother of the deceased. He disclosed that his sister had been fatally shot by an unknown person at approximately 8.30 p.m.," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

He further said that upon hearing the gunshot, he emerged from his residence and saw an individual attempting to flee on a motorcycle.

"He chased the accused but the assailant fired two shots at him and managed to escape. The motorcycle was left behind at the scene," said the DCP.

Upon inspection, the police determined that the motorcycle did not bear a registration number plate.

"Nevertheless, the police later learnt that the motorcycle belonged to a resident of Jaitpur named Narendra," said the police officer.

The police team subsequently visited Narendra's residence and discovered that he was not present, but his mother was there.

She informed them that the motorcycle found at the scene had been borrowed by Narendra from a resident of Basantpur in Faridabad, named Rocky.

"The police then visited Rocky's home, but he too was missing. However, they did find his elder brother, Krishan Pradhan (37), who cooperated with the investigation," said the police officer.

Further inquiries unveiled that the deceased, Pooja Yadav, and Krishan Pradhan had developed an illicit relationship, which was strongly disapproved of by Krishan's younger brother, Rocky.

Pooja Yadav had done a Beautician course and used to work in the office of Krishan in Basantpur.

She left the job 7-8 months ago due to objection raised by Rocky as Krishan is married.

Pooja was unmarried and her father works as a driver in a private company.

"Rocky disapproved of his brother's relationship with Pooja because his brother Krishan is already married and has 4 children," said the police officer.

"Rocky managed to acquire a firearm and, with the intention of eliminating Pooja, he fatally shot her. Pooja sustained five gunshot wounds. The 31-year-old Rocky, who works as a property dealer and is also engaged in dairy work, was evading arrest. However, he has been located and arrested," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.