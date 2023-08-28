Man poisons family, tries to commit suicide; wife and son dead

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) A woman and her five-month-old son died when a man, worried over rising debt, gave poisoned food to his family in Jaipur. Later he too consumed the same food.

When the five-month-old innocent son started suffering a few minutes after eating the poisoned pudding, the man took his wife, son and daughter to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. While his wife and son died during treatment there, the daughter and the man were referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital. The brother-in-law of the husband has filed a case of murder against him.

Pratap Nagar SHO Zaheer Abbas said that the incident was reported in Sector-26 on Sunday morning. Resident Manoj Sharma (30) mixed poison in the food of his wife Sakshi (28), 5-year-old daughter Nia and his 5-month-old son. After this he also consumed poison.

When the family's condition began deteriorating, Manoj called a cab. At around 9:30 in the morning, the cab reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital with the wife and both the children. The hospital administration informed the Pratap Nagar police station. Sakshi and her 5-month-old son Atharva died during treatment. Seeing the condition of Manoj and his daughter, the doctors referred both of them to SMS Hospital.

According to police sources, they found a diary during a search of the house which mentioned about the attempt to commit suicide. Manoj mixed poison in halwa and gave it to his family. A suicide note was left in the diary. Manoj used to work in an online delivery company earlier and was unemployed for a long time.

Manoj's brother-in-law Shubham said that his sister Sakshi was married to Manoj in February-2017. Manoj's father had retired from the army. Shortly after the marriage, the mother-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law and Manoj started harassing Sakshi.

