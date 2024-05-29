Man held for killing wife in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) One person was arrested by police on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that the accused has been identified as Amjad Ahmad of Shartpalla village in the frontier area of Tangdhar in the Kupwara district.

“A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband at their house during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday,” the officials said.

The accused, Amjad Ahmed, son of Abdul Rasheed Mughal of Shartpalla Tangdhar, is a driver by profession at the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC).

Soon after the incident, police arrested him and started an investigation into the matter.

“Investigation is going on. The body of the slain woman has been sent for medico-legal formalities after registering a case in the incident,” the officials added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.