Man held for killing wife in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 23 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in a quarrel over going home on the occasion of Holi, police said.

The accused was identified as Ankit of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on March 7, information was received at the Kheri Daula police station that a room in Bhangarola village of Gurugram was locked and a foul smell was emerging out.

On receiving the information about the incident, the police team reached the spot, where the landlord was also found present at the spot.

In his presence the police team broke the room lock, and recovered the body of a woman which was lying on the ground.

The police team got the spot inspected by the scene of crime, fingerprint, and the dog squad teams.

The landlord told the police team through a written complaint that Deepak and Renu had been living in the rented house as husband and wife for the last seven to eight months.

The complainant told the police that, on March 2, Deepak's maternal uncle's son, Ankit, had come to his room.

When he saw that on March 3, the room was locked, he thought that they must have gone to their native home.

Later, on March 7, when a foul smell started coming from the room, he informed the police. After which the police broke the lock and saw that Renu's body was lying inside the room.

The complainant suspects that Deepak and Ankit have murdered Renu.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Kherki Daula police station, Gurugram.

During the probe, the police team nabbed the accused husband, Ankit, from Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

During questioning, it was found that the accused's real name is Ankit, but he introduced himself before the landlord as Deepak.

"The accused disclosed that a quarrel took place between them about going home on Holi. After which the accused killed his wife by strangulating her with a scarf and then locked the room and ran away from the spot to avoid police action," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

