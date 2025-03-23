Gurugram: Prime shooter held in murder case, injured in retaliatory police fire

Gurugram, March 23 (IANS) The main accused, who was arrested in a liquor contractor murder case, was injured in Gurugram in a retaliatory firing by the police after he tried to escape police custody late at night, police said on Saturday.

The accused Tekchand alias Mohit was nabbed by the Gurugram police in connection with the murder case of Baljeet Singh, the liquor contractor, and injuring two other persons on Tuesday evening in a business rivalry, police added.

Baljeet's accomplice, Mohit, was also nabbed by the police from Dhankot village on Thursday.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused Tekchand had murdered the victim and the accused Mohit had helped him and other accused financially.

Following his arrest, Tekchand was produced before the court, and he was taken on a seven-day police remand for further investigation.

During police custody, accused Tekchand told police about hiding a mobile phone in Karnal, which was used by him during the incident.

"On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., based on the statement of the accused, the police team took Tekchand to Karnal to recover the mobile phone. When the police team reached the spot, they asked the accused to hand over the mobile phone; the accused then took out a pistol from the spot where he had hidden it and fired at the police team. A police officer narrowly escaped, and the accused tried to flee the spot while firing," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

In retaliation by the police, a single bullet hit the accused's knee, and he got injured.

The police team controlled the accused and admitted him to the hospital for treatment.

In this incident, three bullet shots were fired by the accused and two by the police, Kumar said.

In connection with this incident, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections at the Madhuban police station in Karnal.

