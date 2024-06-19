Man goes missing with rifle of SPO in J&K's Doda

Jammu, June 19 (IANS) A man went missing late Tuesday evening with the AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an official said.

Officials said that identified as Mohammad Rafi of Trown village in the Pranoo area, this man was coming from Bhella towards his village in his vehicle.

He was accompanied by an SPO, who was carrying the weapon.

"When they reached Pul Doda, the SPO, Safdar Hussain, went out of the vehicle to buy some essentials and in the meantime, Rafi fled in his car along with the rifle."

"The vehicle has been recovered near the Jagota area of Bhalla, but neither Rafi nor the weapon was found in the vehicle."

"He might be hiding anywhere in his village, but has not been traced yet."

“A manhunt has been launched to nab him and recover the weapon. The locals of Trown village have appealed to Rafi to return to his family and his problems if any, would be sorted out," officials added.

