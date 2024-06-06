Man found dead in parked car in Delhi

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The body of a 34-year-old man was found inside a parked car in Delhi’s Nehru Place area on Thursday, an official said.

The official said the initial probe revealed that the man committed suicide by trying to immolate himself inside the car. As the vehicle did not catch fire, he suffered nasal bleeding due to hypoxia stress and asphyxiated to death.

The deceased was identified as Dhruv Mahajan, a resident of the Dayanand colony in the Lajpat Nagar area.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Thursday at 9:40 a.m., a police control room (PCR) was received in Kalkaji police station that “a body, with blood splattered around it, was lying inside a parked car".

Upon reaching the spot, which was in front of Pahadpur Business Centre beside Devika Tower in Nehru Place, a body was found on the driver's seat with blood all around including the nose.

“Since all the gates of the car were locked, the car was opened by breaking the rear glass and it was found that the male was dead on the steering wheel with burn injuries on the face, thigh and both hands,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that there was a strong smell of petrol inside the car, the hairs of the deceased had fully singed, the steering wheel was partially burnt and the T-shirt had the presence of soot.

“A crushed water bottle and used matchsticks were also found on the front seat. Thereafter area CCTV was accessed and it was found that the deceased had come to the spot in his car at around 3:30 a.m. and about seven minutes later, there was a huge flame in the car which subsequently subsided after about one minute,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that prima facie it seems that Dhruv committed suicide by trying to immolate himself, subsequently the deceased suffered nasal bleeding due to hypoxia stress and asphyxiated to death.

“During the enquiry, the deceased’s sister Poorvi Mahajan, who is residing in Bangalore informed that Dhruv was under huge debt. The body has been sent to AIIMS hospital for autopsy. Inquests proceedings have been taken up,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.