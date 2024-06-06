Siddharth says Miss You, First Look Out!

Siddharth is all set for his upcoming film, Indian 2, but it looks like fans can start getting excited about the actor’s next lead role. The makers of Sid’s next movie, Miss You, have just revealed the first look poster of the film.

The new poster shows the actor in a travel setting with a big backpack. In the background, there's a train, which seems to tie into the central theme of the story.

When sharing the first look of Miss You on X (formerly Twitter), R. Madhavan added a humorous caption, saying, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Sid's next romance film is Miss You. We know you've all missed him too.” The actor also emphasized that Sid is back in a lover man role rather than the usual chocolate boy.

The upcoming love story with Siddharth as the lead is directed by N. Rajasekar, known for Tamil films like Mapla Singam and Kalathil Santhippom. In addition to Siddharth, the movie also stars Ashika Ranganath from Naa Saami Ranga, making this her second Tamil film after Atharvaa’s Pattathu Arasan.

The film has brought on music director Ghibran to compose the tunes, who was last seen this year in the movie Kurangu Pedal. The crew also includes K.G. Venkatesh and Dinesh Ponraj as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Siddharth’s upcoming projects also include a key role in Kamal Haasan's starrer Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar, set to be released on July 12, 2024, with a third installment officially announced by the makers. He is also appearing alongside R. Madhavan and Nayanthara in the upcoming sports drama movie Test.