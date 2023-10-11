Man dies while trying to save a cat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) A 50-year-old man died while trying to save a pet cat which had fallen into a small open well here on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Shivaram Sahoo, a native of Ganjam district, was residing at a slum near Patia railway station.

"Three persons entered inside an open well near Patia railway station to rescue a cat but unfortunately got trapped inside it Wednesday afternoon. Our team reached the spot immediately and rescued Shivaram, his elder brother Bhajaman, and another local youth. Shivram was later rushed to a nearby Urban Community Health Center where the doctors declared him dead," Deputy Fire Officer, Abani Kumar Swain said.

Locals claimed that Sahoo entered into the well when he saw the owner of the pet was finding it difficult to rescue the animal. However, he suddenly fell unconscious inside the well due to asphyxiation.

Shankar Das, who descended into the well to save the unconscious Shivram, got trapped inside too. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

