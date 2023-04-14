Man dies in bike accident in Delhi

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) A 45-year-old man died apparently after his bike skidded and collided on the embankment and a stone lying there in Delhi's Burari area, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Jhangola village in the city.

According to police, a police control room call was received at 5:30 a.m. on Friday that a dead body and a bike were lying at Pushta near Shamshan Ghat at Burari following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On spot, Karan was lying on the road. The spot inspection and crime scene investigation revealed that the victim skidded and collided on the embankment and a stone lying near the drain. He could not survive the impact and bled to death. The body bore no other injury," said a senior police official.

"The accident possibly occurred at around 2 a.m. Karan is survived by his two minor children and wife," said the official.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an autopsy was conducted at the hospital. The body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased," said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

