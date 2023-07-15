Man dies in Bihar during ‘momo eating challenge’

Patna, July 15 (IANS) A man died in Bihar’s Gopalganj district after he accepted a “paid challenge” thrown by friends to eat at least 150 momos at one go, the police said on Saturday, adding he lost consciousness in the midst of the ‘momo challenge’.

The deceased was identified as Vipin Kumar Manjhi (25), a native of Sihorwa village under Thawe police station in the district.

Manjhi was a mechanic of mobile phones and had a shop at Gyani Mor in the district. His dead body was found near Gyani Mor.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Manjhi was involved in momos eating challenge to eat at least 150 momos. After eating large number of momos, his health deteriorated at the shop.

“He collapsed on the ground. The shop owner and two of his friends informed us about the incident. We immediately admitted him in Sadar hospital where he died during the treatment,” said Shashi Ranjan, SHO of Thawe police station.

He said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

“We have conducted the postmortem and handed over the dead body,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed that his friends gave him food mixed with poison.

