Man cuts cake with illegal pistol in Delhi, held

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) A 21-year-old man was arrested from Delhi's Neb Sarai area after he was seen cutting a cake with an illegal pistol in a video which is viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.

In the video, a person is seen blowing out candles and later cutting a cake with the help of a pistol. The firecrackers were also bursting in the area.

The accused was identified as Aniket alias Anish, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

As per police record, Aniket is also previously found involved in a case registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

"Taking cognisance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore country-made pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act," Delhi Police tweeted.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on Thursday, an information was received regarding the video on social media in which one criminal was carrying an illegal weapon and roaming in the Sangam Vihar area.

"The location of the accused was zeroed down in Sangam Vihar, Neb Sarai and subsequently he was apprehended. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

"The accused admitted to shooting the video to gain popularity on social media and establish his identity among other criminals and to entice young boys," the DCP added.

