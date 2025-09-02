Man City sign Gianluigi Donnarumma on five-year deal

Manchester, Sep 2 (IANS) Manchester City have signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper has penned a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the Etihad Stadium through to the summer of 2030.

Over the course of a hugely impressive career to date, the Italian has gone on to establish a reputation for being one of the finest goalkeepers operating in the European game. Donnarumma arrives at the Etihad armed with a wealth of elite-level experience.

“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said Donnarumma.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.”

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege.”

He established his career with Italian giants AC Milan where, after progressing through their youth ranks and making his senior debut as a 16-year-old, he went on to make more than 250 appearances in total, helping Milan to lift the 2016 Italian Super Coppa.

Donnarumma then made the move across Europe to France in the summer of 2021 to further his career development, opting to join Paris Saint-Germain, where he made an immediate and sustained impact.

Over the course of four seasons at the Parc des Princes, Donnarumma went on to help PSG claim a quartet of Ligue One crowns, two Coupe de France successes, as well as a hat-trick of Trophee des Champions titles.

His stay in the French capital was then crowned in May when he helped PSG claim a maiden UEFA Champions League title with Luis Enrique’s side beating Internazionale 5-0 in hugely impressive fashion.

Donnarumma’s influence and impact has been equally impressive on the international stage too. His heroics in a dramatic penalty shoot-out memorably helped Italy beat England at Wembley 3-2 on penalties to claim EURO 2020 with Donnarumma also voted the Player of the Tournament.

“I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me. I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the Club achieve even more success,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.