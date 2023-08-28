Man chops off wife's hand: NCW takes cognisance

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in which a man chopped off his wife's hand at a hotel here following a quarrel.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, the Commission said: "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a distressing incident in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi.We strongly condemn the alleged act of severing a CRPF head constable's hand by her husband. We call for swift legal action, the immediate arrest of the accused, free medical treatment for the victim, and a detailed report to the Commission within 5 days"

The incident took place on August 25.

Police said that they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused husband, who is on the run. The accused lacks a stable occupation, and the couple has a child.

Sharing details, the official said that the information about the incident was received late on Friday evening from the hotel concerned after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that the woman had suffered an amputation of her hand at the wrist.

"The woman had significant blood loss, prompting urgent transportation to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment," the official added.

As per the initial probe, the couple from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh had checked into the hotel at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Initially, in a semi-conscious condition, the woman told the police that a dispute had arisen between her and her husband. However, due to her semi-conscious state and the pain she was in, she could not provide substantial details about the altercation.

"There are suspicions that the perpetrator possibly administered a substance to his wife, rendering her unconscious before severing her hand. After regaining consciousness, the woman alerted the hotel staff, who subsequently notified the police," said the official.

