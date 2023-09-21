Man attacked with iron rods, hammers in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) A man was brutally beaten by unidentified men with iron rods and hammers in a south Delhi area, an official said on Thursday, adding that they suspect the accused were known to the victim.

Police said that in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, at 12:37 a.m, a police control room call was received at Tigri police station regarding the incident and it was also told that the injured had been taken to Batra hospital.

"A police team reached the hospital where Balraj Choudhary, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found admitted and had injuries on his forehead and right arm," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

According to his statement, he was returning from his office in Chattarpur, had dinner at Malviya Nagar, and then met his friend Jugal Kishore near his house.

"While on his way home, a motorcycle collided with the back of his car. He got out of his car to inquire about the incident, at which point the rider of the motorcycle threw chili powder in his eyes. Simultaneously, a Scorpio

car approached from the opposite direction, and its occupants assaulted him with an iron rod and a hammer before fleeing the scene," said the DCP.

"The crime scene was inspected by a police team, and CCTV footage was obtained. No firearms were involved in the incident," said the DCP. The injured, Balraj, is also a ‘Bad Character’ of Tigri police station. "He has been linked to five serious criminal cases and has not been cooperative during the investigation. He did not provide any names of the individuals involved in this incident," said the DCP.

"However, it appears, at first glance, that the alleged perpetrators may be known to the victim. Legal action is currently being pursued, and the investigation is ongoing," the DCP added.

