Man arrested for 'objectionable' social media post in MP's Burhanpur

Bhopal, March 19 (IANS) A 21-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district for allegedly posting 'objectionable' content on social media, which led to tension in the area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when a group of people from the minority community, after offering 'Namaz' (prayer), gathered at the Kotwali police station to stage a protest.

The protesters claimed that the content shared on Instagram was highly objectionable and had hurt their religious sentiments. They demanded immediate and strict action against the accused.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar and District Magistrate Harsh Singh reached the police station sensing the gravity of the situation.

Responding swiftly, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) around 10 p.m. and took the accused, identified as Devesh Dalal (21), into custody. He has been booked under Section 299 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

To maintain peace and prevent any escalation, a heavy police force was deployed in Burhanpur town, where people from Hindu and Muslim communities reside in close proximity.

The police also conducted a flag march in the area as a precautionary measure ahead of 'Rang Panchmi,' a post-Holi festival celebrated by the Hindu community.

Burhanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar informed reporters that a large number of people had gathered to protest after the social media post went viral.

"The police intervened promptly, pacified the crowd, and dispersed them peacefully. Preventive orders have also been issued, and we urge people to refrain from sharing or engaging with objectionable content," Patidar said.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and appealed to citizens to maintain communal harmony and assist in upholding law and order in the district.

The Situation is under control and an investigation is underway.

