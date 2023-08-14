Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner in the national Capital. The accused before committing the crime had sent the son of the victim for some work and then executed the murder, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Deepak, an auto driver by profession, was in a live-in relationship with the victim since 2016.

According to police, on August 1, a PCR call regarding "injury to her sister by a person living in "live-in relation" was received in Geeta Colony police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, a woman’s body was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The woman was identified as Pooja (43) and she was residing in the said address as a tenant with Deepak and her son,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

During the probe, it was revealed that Deepak had sent away Pooja’s son for some work and then executed the murder.

To trace and nab Deepak, a police team was formed and it surfaced that Deepak was living with Pooja for the last seven years and there was a dispute between them due to suspected relations of the deceased with some other person.

“On August 12, Deepak was apprehended by the team from Yamuna Bazar area,” said the DCP.

