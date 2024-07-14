UP: Man arrested for killing brother to claim insurance money

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), July 14 (IANS) A man shot dead his elder brother in Barabanki to claim the Rs 10 lakh insurance payout his brother's death would have fetched, the police said.

However, the plan was revealed and he was arrested on Saturday.

Sanitation worker Arvind Kumar was shot dead on July 5.

Police investigations revealed that Arvind was shot by his younger brother, Virendra.

Police said Virendra had an illicit affair with Arvind's wife. He needed money to settle his debt and decided to eliminate Arvind to claim the insurance money through his wife.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Pratap Singh, said that on the night of July 5, Arvind Kumar, 35, a resident of Murai Majre Madhnapur village in the Badosarai police station area, was shot dead while sleeping in the front room of his newly constructed house.

Initially, it was reported that someone from outside shot him through a window. However, during a forensic examination by Forensic Science Laboratory experts, it was determined that the shot was fired from close range. Later, based on surveillance, it was found that Virendra's location was at the same spot, said the police.

"A team questioned him and Virendra could not give a reason for his location and broke down," the police added.

Virendra, who deals in property transactions, had borrowed money from several people and was in debt.

Further probe revealed that Virendra also had an illicit relationship with Arvind's wife and frequently visited her at a rented house in Barabanki.

The police have found the firearm used in the crime and have sent the accused to jail, the police said.

