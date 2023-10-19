Man arrested in Goa for sexually abusing minor daughter

Panaji, Oct 19 (IANS) Police in Goa said that a 36-year- old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter.

Panaji police informed that the accused is originally from Nepal and had been working at a store in the coastal state.

"The incident occurred four days ago, when the mother of victim was not at home. We have arrested the accused person after investigating the case," the police added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections.

