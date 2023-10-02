Man arrested for beating youth to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a youth with knife following an enmity, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as 30-year-oldAnurag Paliwal a.k.a Nikki, a resident of Govindpuri.

According to police, on Sunday, an information regarding the stabbing of a youth with a knife was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that the injured, identified as Akash, had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center.Later, he was declared dead by the doctors there.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Harsh Indora said an information was received that the accused involved in the incident was hiding in his residence at Govindpuri.

"Thereafter, a joint team raided his residenceat Govindpuri and Anurag was apprehended," said the official.

On interrogation, Anurag disclosed that he was beaten by some persons some days ago.

"He had seen the same persons with the deceased Akash two to three times before. Thereafter, he was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge," said the additional DCP.

"On October 1, he was present with his friends when they saw Akash on Agrasen Marg. They asked him about those persons who had beaten the accused some days ago. Akash refused to tell anything about them. Thereafter, they attacked Akash with a knife multiple times and fled away from the spot," said the official.

