Man accused of raping, killing niece dies by suicide in Jharkhand jail

Ranchi, May 1 (IANS) A man accused of raping and killing his niece allegedly died by suicide on Thursday afternoon in jail in Jharkhand’s Dumka, officials said.

According to jail authorities, the inmate went to the bathroom and failed to return for a long time. When jail staff and fellow inmates checked, they found him hanging from a noose made from a towel.

Central Jail Superintendent Kumar Chandrashekhar said the youth, a resident of Masalia police station area in Dumka, had been in custody since April 27. He had initially refused food and water upon arrival but resumed eating on April 30 after being counselled by the jail administration.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Jail authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In separate incidents, two more young men died by suicide across Jharkhand in the past 12 hours.

Harish Devgam, a resident of Burusai village in Surjabasa under the Jhinkpani police station area of West Singhbhum (Chaibasa), was found hanging in his home late Wednesday night.

His wife, Manisha, said Harish had recently returned from Ranchi, where he had gone in search of employment. He was reportedly under stress due to unemployment and was visibly upset after failing to find work.

The third incident involved Dodang Bansingh, a resident of Badeya village under the Pandrasali OP area. His wife, Sapna Sumitra Devgam, said his mental condition had been unstable in recent days.

“He would leave the house for no reason and at odd hours. On Wednesday night, he returned home, locked himself in a room, and did not respond. When the door was broken open, he was found hanging,” she said.

Police are investigating all three cases. The deaths have raised concerns over mental health and stress-related issues among youth in the region.

