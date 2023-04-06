MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image Mumbai Film Festival, known as the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which will be held from October 27 through November 5, 2023, has set the Year Round Programme (YRP) in motion.

It has started off with the Colorists' Workshop, which is an upskill programme in Film DI & Colour Grading.

The programme will focus on building an ecosystem by focusing on aspiring film artistes and help the industry workforce upskill in their domain. It will facilitate the exchange of ideas, new cinematic voices and collaborations while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai.

Commenting on this, Anupama Bose, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Year Round Programme, said: "With a vision to create an ecosystem that nurtures talent by reaching out to various parts of India through thoughtfully designed skill development programmes, we are excited to launch our first Year Round Programme, the Colorists' Workshop, focusing on north-east India. It is our first step towards supporting aspiring as well as practising cinematographers, and colour grading artists to enhance their skills."

The programme is supported by a grant through Global Media Makers, a partnership between Film Independent and the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Bridge PostWorks is the domain partner.

Commenting on the new vision for the festival and the year round programme, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director Jio MAMI, said: "We are extremely excited about the possibilities that both the main festival and the Year Round Programme hold for us in 2023. We, at the Jio MAMI, not only bring the best stories and creators from around the world face-to-face with the Indian audience, but also provide an excellent platform for filmmakers to collaborate and create business opportunities."

She added: "Through its new edition, the institution aims at developing new talent by providing mentorship in different aspects of filmmaking, both during the festival as well as through its year round programme."

The YRP for 2023 has two parts, one which is focused on aspiring and practising filmmakers, technicians, cinephiles, and new audiences who like to watch, discuss, and connect over films from across the world, designed to build cinema watching communities. The second one, YRPpro, is a skill development, upskilling programme for aspiring and practising filmmakers and technicians."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.