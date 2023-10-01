Maldives Foreign Minister congratulates Mohamed Muizzu on winning Presidential poll

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Saturday congratulated Mohamed Muizzu for winning the Presidential election.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid in a post on 'X', said: "Congratulations to President-elect Dr Mohamed Muizzu for winning the Presidential Election 2023."

He said: "Many congratulations and much gratitude to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, for the many seeds of hope he had sown over the last 5 years, which will surely reap much prosperity for our country and people."

Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed congratulated Muizzu on his second round victory.

"Marhaba President-elect Dr. Muizzu," he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Even President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who contested against Muizzu also congratulated him and said: "Congratulations to the winner of the presidential election Muizzu. Thank you for the beautiful democratic example shown by the people in the elections. Thank you to the MDP and AP members who worked together and to all the people who voted for me."

The pro-India incumbent President Solih, has trailed Muizzu, the mayor of the capital, Male, who has pushed for stronger ties with China.

Interestingly, the election was a virtual referendum on which regional power - India or China - will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

Solih was seeking a second five-year term and he championed an "India first" policy during his time in power and focused on building relations with its powerful neighbour, while the coalition backing Muizzu by contrast launched an "India out" campaign.

Muizzu came in the election fray with support from pro-China former President Abdulla Yameen, who was banned from contesting the election by the Supreme Court in August this year following a conviction for corruption and money laundering.

