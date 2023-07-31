Malda women modesty outrage: NCW team reaches Kolkata

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW), including Chairperson Rekha Sharma, has arrived in Kolkata to probe the distressing incident of a woman who suffered brutal assault, molestation, and was paraded naked by individuals allegedly associated with the Trinamool Congress.

The team plans to proceed to Malda and engage with relevant authorities to consider their findings regarding the distressing incident.

"The NCW team is in Kolkata with The Chairperson @sharmarekha and heading to Howrah to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons," the NCW informed on Twitter.

"Then after will be headed to Malda.The team from NCW shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidences in future," the tweet added.

In another case, a total of five persons were arrested after the video of the two tribal women being stripped, tortured and beaten mercilessly by a group of women in the Pakua Hat area under Bamangola Police Station in West Bengal's Malda district on July 19, went viral on social media.

