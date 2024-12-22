Malaysian national held from Tamil Nadu for cyber fraud of Rs 2.81 crore

Gurugram, Dec 22 (IANS) A cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police has arrested a Malaysian national who allegedly duped a man of Rs 2.81 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market, police said.

Police said on Sunday that they received a complaint regarding cheating of about Rs 2.81 crore for investing in the stock market. On the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Cyber ​​West, Gurugram.

During the investigation, a cyber crime police team led by Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime) nabbed the accused from Tamil Nadu on Friday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Jameel bin Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Malaysia.

"During the probe, the investigation team found that the mother of the accused is from Tamil Nadu and he is also married in Tamil Nadu, due to which he knew the Tamil language. The above accused had come to India with another Malaysian partner, and he had taken the Indian SIM card used in committing the fraud from another accused, Devkaran. Some other SIM cards provided by the accused have also been used in the fraud cases," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime), said.

Police then circulated a lookout notice against the accused, and the accused had come to Tamil Nadu to attend a wedding ceremony, after which the accused was arrested by Gurugram Police. Four accused have already been arrested in this case, he said.

The investigation team has recovered a Malaysia passport, an international driving licence, a Malaysia identity card, a health card, a debit card, a Malaysia driving licence, a mobile phone, a SIM card, a ring and foreign and Indian currency from the possession of the accused.

Further action will be taken in the case as per the rules. The case is under investigation, he added.

Diwan said the Gurugram Police cyber crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals.

It may be noted that the Gurugram Police have recovered Rs 83.41 crore from 1,658 cyber fraudsters, including 22 bank officials from different banks, in just 11 months from January to November 30 this year.

The ACP said that the Gurugram Police are closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

