Malaika shares cryptic post amid talk of split with Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Amid talk of a breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post on Friday, saying "the greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us".

Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika, who has 18.8 million followers, shared a quote that read: "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them."

Earlier in the day, a source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split.

"Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other," the source said.

The rumours about the duo dating spread in 2018 after they were spotted together at a fashion show. However, it was on Malaika's 45th birthday in October 2018 that they confirmed their relationship status.

They were often seen expressing love for each other on social media by dropping love-filled pictures and posts. They also went for romantic getaways to New York, Berlin, and Salzburg in Austria.

On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan. They were officially divorced in May 2017.

On the work front, Arjun is set to showcase his shades of gray in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

He also has 'No Entry 2', a comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee along with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

