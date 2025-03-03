Malaika Arora’s Monday reminder: Find your balance, both on and off the mat

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has shared her Monday reminder and asked to find the balance, both on and off the mat.

Malaika took to her Instagram, where she was seen doing some Yoga asanas including the Prithvi Namaskara, which helps improve flexibility and strength of the muscles.

For the caption, she wrote: “Find your balance, both on and off the mat. Malaika’s Monday Reminder | Yoga practice | Prithvi Namaskara.”

Malaika’s caption means to find harmony in all aspects of life. "On the mat" refers to practicing balance physically, likely in yoga or another movement-based activity. "Off the mat" extends that idea to everyday life.

In other news, Malaika on March 2 penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother Joyce. She even shared some pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday my Momsy … love you @joycearora.”

Malaika’s sister Amrita also showered birthday love on her mother. She wrote: “Happy birthday my lovely mommy! We love you and wish you the best always.”

Last month, Malaika revealed that she tries the five steps to tying up her hair yet she never gets it right.

Malaika took to her Instagram on Monday morning. In the images she is seen tying up her hair. In the images, the actress, who looks stunning in an all-white bodycon dress is seen trying to tie up her hair, opening them and then trying again.

“5 steps to tying ur hair up …. But jus never get it right,” she wrote as the caption.

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan,founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series.

As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI. She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

