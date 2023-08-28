Malaika Arora debunks split rumours with new cryptic post

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) After being spotted together at a restaurant for a lunch date, Malaika Arora on Monday shared a cryptic post, which seems she is debunking break-up rumours with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika shared a photo of the cartoon character Snoopy, from American comic strip 'Peanuts', written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz. The picture had a quote: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together on Sunday, enjoying each other’s company as they stepped out for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

While Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, Arjun sported a casual look in an all-black T-shirt and pair of jeans.

It was being reported that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways and Arjun was now dating social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha, who has recently separated from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, denied any such development.

Malaika and Arjun were rumoured to have ended their relationship after Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun's family including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, on Instagram.

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After getting married in 1998, they announced their separation in March 2016, and got officially divorced in May 2017.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the 2022 film ‘An Action Hero’, in a special appearance in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Arjun was last seen in action thriller film 'Kuttey', directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He will be next seen in 'The Lady Killer', which is a noir thriller film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.