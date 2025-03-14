Making video of the teaser of Ajith-starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’ released

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Friday released a making video of the film’s teaser which has only gone on to heighten expectations from the film.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the making video of the teaser and wrote, " Each day working with #Ajith Sir was unforgettable. Have made memories for life, here is the BTS of #GoodBadUglyTeaser. First single #OGSambavam from March 18th. A @gvprakash Musical @trishtrashers mam @MythriOfficial @SureshChandraa.”

The making video has some stunning shots of the team at work. One of the first shots in the making video is that of Adhik Ravichandran showing the actor who delivers the AK is a red dragon dialogue how to do it. The BTS video also shows how each frame that appears in the teaser was filmed.

It may be recalled that the teaser that the makers released sometime ago, begins with a man in fear saying, “AK is a red dragon. If he has come here breaking his own rules, that means he will finish you with just his breath.” The teaser then has Ajith Kumar saying, “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad.I'll show you.” Ajith then goes on to say, “All that we musn't do in life, we must do sometimes baby. That!”

The teaser had given away the fact that the film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film has been scored by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

