Makers of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ postpone release of film’s trailer

Chennai, Mar 22 (IANS) The makers of director Gopichand Malineni’s action extravaganza ‘Jaat’, featuring actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead, have now announced that the trailer of the film, which was supposed to be released today ( Saturday), was being postponed.

Taking to its social media accounts, the well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, wrote, “#JaatTrailer release stands postponed! A new date would be announced soon. The mass feast will be worth the wait. #JAAT Grand release worldwide on April 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. A @MusicThaman mass beat.”

Directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, the film will also feature actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra among others.

The film has music by one of the top music directors of the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Thaman S. Cinematography for the film is by Rishi Punjabi and editing is by Navin Nooli while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Sunny, in a collaboration post with Mythri Movie Makers, set Instagram on fire recently with a gripping video teaser. The clip showcased an intense showdown between Jaat and Ranatunga, promising an epic battle of brute force and willpower.

In the teaser, Sunny makes a powerful entrance, cigarette in hand, taking down a swarm of enemies with bone-crushing blows. And just when the tension peaks, he declares, “Main Jaat hoon” as he is set to lock horns with the ruthless villain, played by Randeep.

On March 10, Randeep shared a glimpse of his menacing and fierce character Ranatunga from the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' is to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

