Christoph Waltz joins the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building’ season 5

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz really meant it when he said, “au revoir” in the Quentin Tarantino directorial ‘Inglourious Basterds’, as the word is that he has now been cast in the season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The acting legend has been cast in a recurring role, reports ‘Variety’.

Christoph Waltz is the latest new addition to the Season 5 cast of the acclaimed Hulu comedy, joining the previously announced Keegan-Michael Key. As is typically the case with ‘Only Murders’, character and plot details for the new season are being kept under wraps.

As per ‘Variety’, season 5 is currently in production. Waltz won both his Academy Awards for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, and for playing diametrically opposite characters. While he won his first Academy Award for his role of a racist Nazi Schutzstaffel officer Hans Landa in ‘Inglorious Basterds’ in 2010, he bagged it for playing an anti-racist in ‘Django Unchained’ in 2013, both in the best supporting actor category.

He also won Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and more for those films. His other film credits include Walter Hill’s ‘Dead for a Dollar’, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, and Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’.

The actor is also known for appearing in the James Bond films ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’, playing the iconic villain Blofeld. In television, he received an Emmy nod for the Quibi series ‘Most Dangerous Game’ and has starred in other shows like ‘The Consultant’ at Amazon.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ aired its fourth season in 2024. Along with leads Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the cast for Season 4 included Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

